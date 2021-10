BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota oilfield executive pleaded guilty Wednesday to fraud charges for misleading shareholders about his company's value, in a scheme that eventually forced it to go bankrupt and led to more than $886 million in losses.

Joseph Kostelecky, of Dickinson, pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and securities fraud. He faces up to 40 years in prison when he's sentenced Jan. 10. Prosecutors dropped four counts of wire fraud as part of the plea deal.