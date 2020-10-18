North Dakota nears 32,000 in COVID-19 cases, tops 400 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's daily positivity rate for COVID-19 topped 10% for the sixth time in the last seven days as health officials on Sunday reported 716 new cases, including three counties with more than 100 positive tests.

The state has now surpassed 400 deaths.

The update lifted the total number of the coronavirus cases statewide to nearly 32,000 since the pandemic began. There were about 1,069 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled Saturday by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Cass County, which includes the most populous metropolitan area in the state, reported 131 cases in the last day, followed by Burleigh County with 114 and Grand Forks County with 113. There were new cases in 45 counties.

Hospitalizations stood at 147, which was down from 148 in the last update. As of Saturday, there were 16 staffed ICU beds and 235 staffed inpatient beds available around the state.

The report showed five deaths in the last day, lifting the total number of fatalities due to complications from the coronavirus to 404.