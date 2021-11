BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are expecting 18,000 initial doses of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine, which is enough to cover 25% of the state’s roughly 71,000 children ages 5 to 11 that were identified in the 2019 census.

The state Health Department said in a statement Wednesday that “vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and reduce their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications.”