North Dakota coronavirus cases rise; 2 additional deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Coronavirus cases have climbed by 75 in North Dakota, including two new deaths, with almost all of the new cases in Grand Forks and Cass counties.

The new figures Monday from the Health Department include 36 in Grand Forks County, where an outbreak led to the shutdown of a wind turbine plant, and 34 in Cass, which includes Fargo.

The overall number of confirmed cases is now at 942.

The two new deaths reported Monday bring the state’s total to 19. Health officials said both victims were men in their 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

The rise in cases and deaths comes as Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order to keep most businesses closed in an effort to contain the coronavirus is set to cease on Thursday.

Burgum has not signaled whether he will extend the order.

Twenty-three people were hospitalized Monday in North Dakota, up six from Sunday. The state has tested 22,434 people, including 1,987 in the past day.