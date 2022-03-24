North Dakota cancels poultry shows, swaps, exhibitions

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota animal health officials have canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds in the state because of concerns about potential exposure to avian influenza.

“Nationally, the outbreak has affected more than 13 million commercial and backyard birds in 17 states,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Protecting our North Dakota producers, who raise approximately 1 million commercial birds yearly, and our many backyard bird owners is high priority.”