North Dakota begins studying pros, cons of recreational pot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers have begun studying the consequences of legalizing marijuana in the state.

The move comes amid a pair of impending citizen-led initiatives that aim to make the drug legal for recreational use.

Despite presentations from law enforcement, regulators and backers of the proposed ballot measures, the interim Judiciary Committee got few definitive answers Wednesday on the pros and cons of marijuana legalization. The study is required for any possible legislation.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel told the panel any impacts would be "speculative at this point."

Republican Rep. Lawrence Klemin, who heads the panel, says a report will be produced from the study but he did not expect it to inspire legislation.