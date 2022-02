CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a North Carolina transit system bus driver.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers responding to a call about a shooting at around 9:30 p.m. last Friday found a Charlotte Area Transit System bus that had gone off the road. The officers also located the a bus driver who had been shot, according to a news release.

The driver, identified as Ethan Rivera, 41, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Saturday at a local hospital, police said.

There were four passengers on the bus and the time of the shooting and none was hurt, police said.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect’s vehicle, described as a 2003 to 2005 black Honda Pilot with running boards.