CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to prison for his role in an investment scheme that defrauded his victims under the guise of investments to build student housing, a federal prosecutor said.

Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer said in a news release that Joseph Maurice Deberry, 57, of Charlotte was sentenced by a judge to 57 months in prison and was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision and pay full restitution to his victims.