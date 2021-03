HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is accused of threatening members of a sorority during an event last month, authorities said.

Town of Holly Springs spokesperson Mark Andrews confirmed on Thursday that Colin Daniel Nicolson, 23, is charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Andrews said Nicolson is accused of threatening to shoot members of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority at a Feb. 11 sorority event at Campbell University.