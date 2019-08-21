North Carolina governor quickly vetoes immigration bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has quickly vetoed legislation requiring North Carolina sheriffs to recognize requests by federal immigration agents to hold jail inmates believed to be in the country illegally.

Cooper vetoed the measure Wednesday, a day after the GOP-controlled General Assembly gave it final approval.

The bill responds to several recently elected Democratic sheriffs who are refusing to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, particularly as it relates to detainers. The documents aren't arrest warrants but ask that a suspect be held another 48 hours for pickup.

Cooper says the bill is unconstitutional and all about Republicans "scoring partisan political points."

The legislature could try to override the veto. Republicans would need support from several Democrats, but not a single Democrat voted for the bill.