Nominations on for Michigan's barn preservation contest

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Grand Traverse region has won top honors 10 times in the statewide barn preservation contest in northwestern Michigan, including the Brunson Barn.

Concerned about the barn, Michigan resident Eric Wink noticed some of the barn's support beams missing and urged National Park Service Historic Architect Kim Mann in a public meeting to do what was necessary to fix it, eventually spearheading an winning entry in the Michigan Barn Preservation Network Barn of the Year awards.