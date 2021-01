SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem would support using a grand jury to decide whether charges should be filed against South Dakota's attorney general, who struck and killed a man along a highway in September.

Noem has been critical of the fact no decision has been made by prosecutors about whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should face criminal charges in the Sept. 12 collision that took the life of 55-year-old Joseph Boever along Highway 14 west of Highmore.