Noem weighs in on special session process for AG impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday offered her opinion that the Legislature could easily convene to consider impeaching the state’s attorney general for his role in a fatal car crash, putting her at odds with the Republican lawmaker overseeing the proceedings.
As lawmakers consider a process that is unprecedented in the state, the procedural conflict touches on rules in the state constitution that are unclear, but will bear on whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will even have to face an impeachment inquiry as he seeks to hold on to his job.