South Dakota official: Attorney general 'unfit' for office

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's cabinet secretary who oversaw an investigation into the state's attorney general for a 2020 fatal car crash on Wednesday urged House lawmakers to bring impeachment charges against him, alleging in a letter that the attorney general was distracted, was untruthful during the investigation and previously traded “disparaging and offensive” text messages with his staff about other state officials.
Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price released the letter sent to House lawmakers Wednesday, stating that the investigation led him to conclude Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is “unfit to hold the position as the chief law enforcement officer" of the state.