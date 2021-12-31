Noem extends Child Support Commission report for 3 months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday granted a three-month extension to a commission tasked with recommending changes to the state's child support payment laws.

The Child Support Commission faced a deadline to issue a report to the governor and Legislature by the end of 2021, but Noem extended the commission until the end of March through an executive order. In its quadrennial report, the commission is tasked with recommending updates to state child support payment laws and had moved towards recommending a reduction of child support payments for parents with lower incomes.