No suspects ID'ed after 2 found dead in Albuquerque car fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in Albuquerque are investigating after two people were found dead in a burning car.

Albuquerque police said Monday that they have linked the two deaths to a home invasion.

Officers were investigating a home invasion and another case of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon at two different locations Sunday.

According to investigators, a car was reported stolen from the scene of the home invasion. Other officers assisting with a nearby car fire say the two victims were found dead inside after the fire was put out.

Detectives have since found evidence linking the car fire to the other two incidents. They have since canvassed the scene.

The victims' names have not been released and police have not identified any suspects.