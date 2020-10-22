No one hurt as jet slides off Chicago-area airport runway

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — No one was hurt when a Lear jet carrying nine people slid off a runway and crashed into a fence at a Chicago-area airport, authorities said.

The jet slid off a runway at Chicago Executive Airport in northwest suburban Wheeling late Wednesday.

The jet skidded on the runway, hit a chain-link fence and knocked down a pole, causing some aviation fuel to leak, the Prospect Heights Fire Protection District said.

“When the plane went through the fence, the wing actually struck one of the poles, cracking it, and that’s where the aviation fuel starting leaking out,” Scott Olsen of the fire protection district said.

The jet arriving from Cleveland, Ohio, carried two pilots and seven passengers.

The cause of the incident was not immediately determined. Heavy rain was falling at the time.