No midterm exams for Ridgefield High School students

Ridgefield High School has called off midterm examinations this year.

Exams are off — at least midterms — at Ridgefield High School.

The school’s academic leaders have decided “high stakes exams are not in the best interests of our students in this environment,” RHS Principal Jacob Greenwood said in a letter to families Tuesday.

No decision has been made yet concerning final exams, he said.

In the Dec. 1 letter Greenwood explained the decision to do away with midterms.

“Due to the number of disruptions to our academic schedule, we will not administer midterm exams this year,” he wrote.

“Many different factors informed this decision made by the Leadership Team at RHS. While it is challenging to administer these types of summative assessments in a hybrid environment, we also know that these days at the end of the semester would be better used to regain some of our lost instructional time.”

RHS remains on hybrid learning — where two cohorts of students in alternate in-class with remote learning, to keep down the numbers of students in the building — and a third “Cohort C” consists of students who have opted at least temporarily for full remote learning.

Ridgefield’s two middle schools are also on hybrid learning, while the town’s six elementary schools are are on a relatively normal schedule of holding classes for all students five days a week.

With in-class attendance said to be lagging at the high school, the second semester will end without exams.

“...our focus will remain on instruction and authentic (formative) assessment of student learning,” Greenwood said.