'No joke': Initial rounds of National Spelling Bee get tough BEN NUCKOLS, Associated Press May 31, 2022 Updated: May 31, 2022 4:17 p.m.
1 of14 Annie-Lois Acheampong, 13, from Accra, Ghana, reacts during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Annie-Lois Acheampong, 13, from Accra, Ghana, competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Dhroov Bharatia, 13, from Plano, Texas, competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Akira Harris, 14, from Stuttgart, Germany, competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Braydon Syx, 13, stretches with relief on spelling a second word correctly, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Braydon Syx, 13, exhales on spelling a word correctly, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Sulayman Abdirahman, 12, from Roxbury, Mass., left, gets a fist bump from Aaron Kuebler, 12, from Oviedo, Fla., after Abdirahman succeeded to the next round, while competing during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Miles Hubbert, 10, from Centreville, Md., listens to his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Merit Namaste-Rose, 14, from Oregon, Ill.,stands at the microphone during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — One speller ran off the stage in the middle of her time at the microphone, saying she needed to pee. Another tried to walk back to her seat after spelling her first word correctly, only to be reminded she had a vocabulary word next. During one particularly brutal stretch, 10 consecutive spellers heard the bell that signals elimination.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee used to begin with a handshake. Now it starts with a slap to the face.