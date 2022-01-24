No jail for 7 activists charged in protest near Swiss quarry

GENEVA (AP) — Seven environmental activists were cleared or given suspended fines Monday on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest for their roles in a protest against expansion of a limestone quarry in Switzerland, local media reported.

The defendants in the court in Nyon, north of Geneva, were the first among some 40 people who are facing court action over a show of civil disobedience last March at Mormont hill. That is the site of a quarry owned by Swiss-French construction materials company Lafarge Holcim about 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Lausanne.