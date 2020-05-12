No concerts yet, town says

The town says large outdoor gatherings such as concerts in the park have not yet approval. The town says large outdoor gatherings such as concerts in the park have not yet approval. Photo: By Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: By Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close No concerts yet, town says 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Free concerts in the park are still on hold, according to the latest update from the town office of Emergency Managment, masks are still mandatory for people out and about, and the Board of Selectmen budget meeting tonight at 6:30 will be available on Zoom, according to the latest release from the town,

Here is the town Office of Emergency management’s statement for Tuesday morning. May 12.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi clarified today that in compliance with Governor Ned Lamont’s orders there will be no large crowd gatherings allowed at this time, which includes CHIRP concerts. He confirmed that while groups may be planning their schedules in hopes of being able to have a summer season, there will be no concerts or any other group gatherings held until further notice.

“In spite of re-opening plans for many of our businesses and organizations, we do not know when the Governor will relax the rules for large outdoor events, but there is no expectation that it will be any time soon,” he said. “It is critical that we move towards reopening in a slow and thoughtful way in order to protect our community.”

Here are additional updates:

A special Board of Selectman budget meeting will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM . An agenda can be found at www.ridgefieldct.org and people can register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xytsXC22S52s1jJt51uXrw.

This is in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 7B, which says the in-person open meeting requirements for a public agency have been suspended. As a result, the Board of Selectmen will conduct a public meetings remotely using video/audio conference technology in real time.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Selectman Bob Hebert continue to lead a short-term recovery team to create specific rules for local businesses as the Governor plans for a May 20 reopening and will have more information available this week.

Re-opening details for the State are outlined on www.ct.gov.

The Governor continues to make it clear that wearing masks/face coverings in public places and especially where it is not possible to maintain social distancing is mandatory. Places of business are asked to enforce this rule. This does not apply to anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition.

The Governor has announced that camps can open as of June 29 with specific guidelines. This does not apply to sleep-away camps, which are not yet open.

With the anticipation of upcoming re-opening rules, residents are asked to continue to follow all executive orders which include social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing hands. It is recommended that those who are at high risk, including those over the age of 65, stay at home.

The Governor recommends that people travelling by any means who return to the state to self-quarantine for fourteen days.

Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy.