MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — A Moline police officer won't face charges in the May death of a 13-year-old boy struck by her squad car as she was responding to an emergency call in the northwestern Illinois city.

An investigation report released Tuesday by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office into the fatal crash involving Officer Katherine Pennacchio states “there is no indication that Officer Pennacchio violated any laws” in the May 4 crash that killed Charles W. Hubbard.