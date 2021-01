CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol will remain in custody after FBI agents found guns and ammunition at his Upper Peninsula home, a judge said Friday.

Karl Dresch of Calumet is not accused of specific violent acts in Washington on Jan. 6. But he's a convicted felon who can't possess firearms or ammunition under state or federal law, said U.S. Magistrate Judge Maarten Vermaat in Marquette.