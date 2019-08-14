No Republicans sign letter supporting paralyzed Democrat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No Republicans have signed onto a letter supporting a paralyzed Democratic lawmaker who wants to be able to call into some meetings when he's not able to get there in person.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson, of Fitchburg, released the letter Wednesday that was signed by all 35 of his Democratic colleagues but not a single one of the 63 Republicans.

Anderson sent the letter to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. He has repeatedly denied Anderson's request for accommodations, including not holding floor sessions overnight and allowing him to call into committee meetings. That is currently barred under Assembly rules.

Vos has accused Anderson of "political grandstanding." Vos has offered to provide Anderson with recordings of hearings he missed, but not let him phone in.