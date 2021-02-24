Nissan ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn's pay was too low YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 12:37 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told a Japanese court Wednesday he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low “by international standards,” and so he supported Ghosn’s retirement packages to prevent him from leaving.
“Mr. Ghosn had outstanding abilities and achievements,” Saikawa said, testifying in Tokyo District Court in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, a former senior executive at Nissan Motor Co.