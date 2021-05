Nino is back in the cat room after a long hiatus.

This sweet boy has been between foster families and the shelter for several months. It would be best for him to find his forever home, but another foster would be preferable to him having to stay at ROAR. He needs a family that understands that he is timid, and has the time, patience and care to work with him slowly.

Nino is a rare Snowshoe Siamese, and his beautiful coloring helps him stand out among the others. It’s been said that this breed likes water and will sometimes even go for a swim; however, Nino would absolutely need to decide to do this on his own.

At 6-years-old, ROAR doesn’t know much about Nino’s background. And although he’s shy he loves being pet by someone he trusts — that could be you. A quiet

home without young children is a must for this cat.

Nino is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations. Watch videos of Nino and other adoptable pets on Animal Rescue, Comcast Channel 23-Danbury.

To learn more, visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org or call (203) 438-0158.