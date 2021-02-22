Ninja warrior: Ridgefield Parks and Recreation also offering guitar

3 1 of 3 Gustavo Huerta / Hearst Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Ninja OutdoorGet your child active this spring with Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s new Outdoor Ninja Warrior program for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. During each action-packed class, aspiring ninjas will climb, swing, jump and run on our ever-changing equipment (which includes a rock wall traverse, monkey bars, grip gauntlet, cliffhanger, balance courses, warped walls, and so much more). Classes are led by The Grit Ninja’s professional coaches - many of whom have competed on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior. Coaches will guide ninjas as they tackle our fun obstacles that build strength, coordination, agility, balance, problem-solving skills, self-confidence and, most importantly, GRIT! Visit thegritninja.com/grit-to-go to see how cool this is. Classes meet on Wednesdays starting on April 21 at the Recreation Center’s outdoor fields. Groups will be divided according to age and skill level.

Is your child ready to go from playing air guitar to the real thing? Register for our Guitar 101 classes for children, ages 7-years-old to 10-years-old. Experienced instructors from Bach to Rock will run classes on Tuesdays starting on April 20 at the Recreation Center. Safety protocols are in place for both Outdoor Ninjas and Guitar 101 classes, including social distancing and mask wearing. For details, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call (203) 431-2755.