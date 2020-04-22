Nine new COVID-19 deaths reported in Nebraska on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state health officials are reporting a one-day jump of nine COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total deaths from the disease to 42 since the outbreak began.

Three of the deaths reported late Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services were from Hall County, which has emerged as a hot-spot for the virus in the state. Those deaths included a man in his 70s, another man in his 90s, and a woman in her 70s.

Another four deaths were reported Tuesday out of the Omaha area in Douglas County — all men in their 60s and 70s with underlying health conditions.

The other deaths were a woman in her 50s form Seward County and a woman in her 80s from Adams County. Officials said both had underlying health conditions.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

Nebraska's online coronavirus tracking portal showed 1,722 confirmed cases in the state. Nearly 16,500 people had been tested for the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning, with nearly 15,000 testing negative for the illness.