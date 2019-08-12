Nine Ridgefield homes sell in first week of August
Nine houses, two commercial properties, one townhouse and one condominium worth a total of $7,723,350 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from July 31 to Aug. 6. Ridgefield property transfers include:
714 Danbury Road (Kitchen and Bath Gallery): Michael and Jean Maurer of Powhatan, Va. to Croton Avenue Realty Corp in Ossining, N.Y., July 31, $350,000.
48 Manor Road: Sturges Brothers Inc. of Bailey Avenue to Robert and Patricia Kralik, July 31, $838,000.
48 Armand Road: Jose and Catherine Dacruz of Bethel to David and Nicole, July 31, $680,000.
41A Catoonah Street: Raymond and Diane Piniella to Justin and Ann Gaudreau of Grafton, Mass., Aug. 1, $1,060,000.
19 Prospect Ridge, Unit 60: Trust of Jeremy Main Foster of Delaplane, Va. to Trust of Gabrielle Dawn Savage of Norwalk, Aug. 2, $500,000.
788 North Salem Road: Trust of Peter Palazzo of Mohegan lake, N.Y. to Dio Long LLC of Long Island City, N.Y., Aug. 2, $860,000.
14 Bobbys Court: Kerry Hagan to Stephanie Schlageter and Gary Tuorto of Stamford, Aug. 2, $420,000.
113 Danbury Road, Units 1 and 2 (Ridgefield Carpet and Sugarbeads): LPD Properties of Nutmeg Ridge Road to Shtjefen Vatici, Aug. 2, $1,000,000.
16 Lawson Lane (Casagmo): Christine Conklin to Kevin and Laura Davis of Rowland Lane, Aug. 5, $333,000.
53 Acre Lane: Trust of Ernesto Beltran of South Hadley, Mass. to Gregory Saltz, Aug. 6, $345,000.
17 Druid Lane: Wells Fargo Bank of Frederick, Mary. to Brissen Violette of Danbury Road, Aug. 6, $399,9000.
7 Pine Lake Road: Michael and Maria Jennings of Stamford to Gersom and Sara Lopez, Aug. 6, $587,450.
2 Ridgebury Road: Rita Turgeon of Rockford, Ill. to Thomas Picone and Suzanne Wilson, Aug. 6, $350,000.