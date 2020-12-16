Nigerians anxious after 330 boys kidnapped by extremists LEKAN OYEKANMI and SAM OLUKOYA, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 7:48 a.m.
1 of10 Parents of a missing Government Science Secondary School student wait for news on their child in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Two women walk past the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 People travel past Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from the school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 A motorcycle taxi rides past the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Belongings of missing Government Science Secondary School studenta are seen at their hostel in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Marwa Hamza Kankara, a parent of a missing Government Science Secondary School student waits for news on her child in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 People inspect a wall and metal door broken by rebels from Boko Haram who kidnapped Government Science Secondary School students in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Police officers drive past the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Children ride on bicycles past a wall broken by rebels from Boko Haram who kidnapped Government Science Secondary School students in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Belongings of a missing Government Science Secondary School student are seen at their hostel in Kankara, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
KANKARA, Nigeria (AP) — Anger, fear and exhaustion. Anxiety has overwhelmed many parents in Nigeria’s northern village of Kankara who await word on their sons who are among the more than 330 kidnapped by extremists from a government boys' school late Friday.
Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels have claimed responsibility for the abduction of the students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara. Hundreds of other students managed to escape by jumping the fence during the extremists' attack or by fleeing as they were taken into the nearby forest.
Written By
LEKAN OYEKANMI and SAM OLUKOYA