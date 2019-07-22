Nigerian priest visits Ridgefield

Father Joseph Dube, who was visiting St. Mary's Parish all the way from the Diocese of Sokoto in Northern Nigeria, dropped by the Ridgefield Fire Department headquarters on Catoonah Street earlier this week. Ridgefield Capt. Richard Lawlor, an ordained Deacon, brought Father Dube for a tour of headquarters.

Ridgefield Capt. Richard Lawlor, an ordained Deacon at St. Mary’s, brought Father Dube for a tour of headquarters.

After touring headquarters with Capt. Lawlor, Father Dube thanked all of the firefighters for their service and lead the on-duty members in a shift prayer.

“May God bless you Father Dube and safe travels back to Nigeria!” wrote Ridgefield Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1739 on its Twitter page.