Nicaragua presidential aspirant charged, will face trial Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 7:52 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2004 file photo, former Nicaraguan President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, center, poses for a photo accompained by her son Pedro Joaquin Chamorro Barrios, mayoral candidate of Liberal Constitucionalist Party after casting their votes in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaraguan authorities have accused on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, all of the children of former President Violeta Chamorro, journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro who is in exile in Costa Rica, Cristiana Chamorro who was running for president before being thrown into house arrest and Pedro Juaquin Chamorro who has been imprisoned, on money laundering charges. ( AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File) ESTEBAN FELIX/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy, and daughter of a former president, arrives at the public Ministry where she was called for a meeting to explain alleged "inconsistencies" in financial reports filed with the government between 2015 and 2019 in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaraguan authorities have accused on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, all of the children of former President Violeta Chamorro, journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro who is in exile in Costa Rica, Cristiana Chamorro who was running for president before being thrown into house arrest and Pedro Juaquin Chamorro who has been imprisoned, on money laundering charges. ( AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File) Diana Ulloa/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — One-time Nicaragua presidential aspirant Cristiana Chamorro and one of her brothers were among five people formally charged with money laundering Thursday, prosecutors announced.
In a statement, prosecutors said Chamorro, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro and three former employees of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation will be tried for money laundering and other alleged crimes.