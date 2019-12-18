Newtown woman treated for injuries after crashing car into Ridgefield swamp

A Newtown woman crashed her car into a swamp in Ridgefield and was transported to Danbury Hospital with injuries last month.

According to a Ridgefield police report, officers responded to a one-car crash on Ethan Allen Highway on Nov. 29 at 8:52.

Police determined that the 20-year-old driver was traveling southbound on the state highway when her car went off the right-hand side of the road and landed in a nearby swamp.

The report said the driver was given a written warning for failing to drive in the proper lane.

The vehicle was towed with extensive damage.