Newtown woman treated for injuries after crashing car into Ridgefield swamp
A Newtown woman crashed her car into a swamp in Ridgefield and was transported to Danbury Hospital with injuries last month.
According to a Ridgefield police report, officers responded to a one-car crash on Ethan Allen Highway on Nov. 29 at 8:52.
Police determined that the 20-year-old driver was traveling southbound on the state highway when her car went off the right-hand side of the road and landed in a nearby swamp.
The report said the driver was given a written warning for failing to drive in the proper lane.
The vehicle was towed with extensive damage.
