Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates' wages.
Starting in July, one new law will give California what proponents call the nation’s most sweeping law to seal criminal records, though it excludes felons convicted of serious, violent and sex crimes. It will automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of another felony for four years, as well as records of arrests that don’t bring convictions.