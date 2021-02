OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma continued a recent decline Tuesday with the state Department of Health reporting 359 new cases in addition to 24 more deaths due to the illness caused by the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases during the past two weeks has fallen from 2,018 per day to 797 and the average number of daily deaths declined from 36 to 23, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.