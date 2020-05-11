Newcomers quarantine cookbook to benefit community

In the spirit of service to the community during the COVID-19 crisis, the Newcomers Club announces the publication of The Quarantine Cookbook Project, a collection of time-tested, family recipes, that its members have curated.

All proceeds from the sale of this cookbook will be donated to: Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield; Ridgefield Food Pantry and Animal Nation, Inc. of South Salem, N.Y.

The cost of the cookbook is $16, and it will be provided to purchasers in digital format via email. To purchase the book, visit https://ridgefieldnewcomers.org/Shop.

The Newcomers Club of Ridgefield is a nonprofit organization whose primary purpose is to bring together residents of Ridgefield and the immediate surrounding areas for social activities and to work on community-related service projects.