New walking trail through Schlumberger property

Eagle Scout candidate Tim Porter organized a crew of fellow scouts from Troops 431 and 19 along with some parents to install a new trail through the former Schlumberger property.

Eagle Scout candidate Tim Porter an impressive crew of fellow scouts (Troops 431 and 19) along with some parents to install a new trail through the former Schlumberger property. The work was done on a warm day in late November.

The trail had previously been mapped out by Tim with the Ridgefield Conservation Commission and FCNEMBA. The work consisted of clearing the existing trail of downed trees and marking the trail. The entrance is on Old Quarry Road to the right of the Goodwill trailer, and exits on Prospect Street at the top of Prospect Woods Condominiums (where there is easy access to the Rail Trail). There is also an entrance from the road into ACT of CT.

This trail should be ideal for use by dog walkers from ROAR and residents from the new condominium development on Old Quarry Road. The trail is not yet finished as it requires a couple of bridges to traverse areas of runoff, and these will be added in the spring. However, the trail is hikeable in its entirety now.

Daniel C. Levine