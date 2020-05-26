Make Music Day Ridgefield returns

Make Music Ridgefield will be held June 21.

Make Music Ridgefield is a part of the international Make Music Day movement which brings free, community-wide, outdoor musical celebrations to hundreds of cities worldwide. Every year, the celebration is held on June 21, the summer solstice, in more than 1,000 communities around the world.

This year the Make Music Day Organization has risen to the challenge of making the event safe for all by creating a number of virtual events. Make Music Ridgefield will feature musicians of all abilities and music from any genre. By practicing proper social distancing steps, sidewalks, parks, front porches, and public spaces throughout the city will become stages for local musicians to perform and for all to enjoy. Everyone is invited to participate in this international day of music by performing, providing an outdoor space, appreciating, or volunteering, either in person or online.

Venues have the opportunity to host musicians outside their establishment. Venues can book their own acts or rely on the Make Music Day matching software to do it for them. Musicians of any kind can also register on the site and can request certain venues that match their criteria. It is easy to sign up. Visit ridgefield.makemusicday.org for more information or to register your venue.

Highlights of Make Music Ridgefield will include:

Bringing music to the residents at Ridgefield Crossings via window serenades; Pianos on Main Street; Ridgefield Library Remote.

Make Music Ridgefield is brought to you by the Ridgefield Arts Council as part of our mission to generate attention for Ridgefield’s vibrant arts community.

For more information, visit http://www.makemusicday.org/ridgefield/.