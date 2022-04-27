New trail at Lincoln birthplace designed to engage children

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A new trail designed to engage children and families in outdoor recreation has opened at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park.

The Track Trail was dedicated last week and offers a series of self-guided brochures to make hiking fun, a statement from the National Park Service and Kids in Parks program said. Activity guides encourage children to find items hiding in nature and brochures provide educational information that connect families to the environment, the statement said.