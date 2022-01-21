New step to curb tech giants' power advanced by Senate panel MARCY GORDON, AP Business Writer Jan. 21, 2022 Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 12:45 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York, Friday, July 27, 2018. Amazon’s British website has backed away from plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom. The online retailer said Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 that the change would not be implemented as planned Wednesday while talks between the two sides continue. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, Nov. 18, 2019. Germany's antitrust watchdog paved the way Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022, for extra scrutiny of Google by designating it a company of “paramount significance," the first since rules took force that give regulators more power to curb abusive practices by big digital companies. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. A federal judge has ruled, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, that the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has taken a new step toward reining in the market dominance of Big Tech.
Bipartisan legislation advanced by a Senate panel would bar the dominant online platforms from favoring their own goods and services over those of rivals. It could, for example, prevent Amazon from steering consumers to its own brands and away from competitors’ products on its giant e-commerce platform.