New shark catch limit to go into effect in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new catch limit for large coastal sharks will go into effect in Maryland next week.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says the catch limit per vessel per trip starting Monday will be 45 large coastal sharks.

The agency says the change is meant to comply with species management protocols.

Affected species include silky, tiger, blacktip, spinner bull, lemon, nurse, scalloped hammerhead, great hammerhead and smooth hammerhead.

The agency says the National Marine Fisheries Service expects in-season changes to the trip limit based on harvest.