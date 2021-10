HOUMA, La. (AP) — Two artists in a Louisiana city recovering from Hurricane Ida have installed a mural to symbolize the unity of local residents after the storm.

Amanda Percle-Stevens and her husband Chis Stevens installed the mural Tuesday in downtown Houma, the Courier reported. They used bright pink, green, yellow and blue paints and large interlocking parts, fitting like puzzle pieces, to form the work of art, which includes the word “commUNITY” in big, bold letters.