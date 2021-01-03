New marker notes 1900 New Orleans 'mass lynching'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dressed in white and tapping their staffs on the ground to summon ancestors, four dancers from the Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective strode down Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard in New Orleans to correct a century-old narrative.
Ausettua AmorAmenkum, a Kumbuka founder, stopped at the downtown side of a new historical marker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard intersection to offer prayers to the ages. As the blue tarp was removed from the two-sided cast aluminum plaque, she intoned: “To all those unknown whose names did not make it into the history books.” The crowd chanted back, “Ashé,” using the Yoruba word that is a rough equivalent to “amen.”