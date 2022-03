RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield schools have hired Jill Browne as the new director of finance.

Browne comes to Ridgefield from Bristol schools where she worked as director of finance and director of finance and operations.

Prior to her time in Bristol, Browne worked as a business manager, human resources manager and assistant principal in Watertown schools. She also served as a math department leader and teacher at other schools in Connecticut. Before pursuing a career in public education, she worked in marketing and administration.

Superintendent Susie Da Silva said Browne’s educational and business experience were important to the hiring process.

“Jill Browne has decades of experience in education as well as time spent in the private sector,” Da Silva said in a statement. “Her responsibilities in public school finance, budget, operations, facilities, human resources, technology and the classroom make her an excellent fit for RPS.”

“I am honored to be joining the Ridgefield Public Schools as its new director of finance,” Browne said in a statement. “Ridgefield is a community that has a very high regard for education, evidenced by its consistent pursuit of high achievement at every level.”

Bristol schools’ Director of Talent ManagementSam Galloway highly recommended Browne.

“Jill is an intelligent, insightful professional who can be counted on to complete any task assigned to her,” Galloway said in a release. “She will follow up on all details to ensure that assignments are completed with excellence as the standard. She takes an interest in all aspects of the school district from the classroom to the district office.”

Browne will begin her role at RPS on June 1.