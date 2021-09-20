New exhibits unveil common thread among matrimonies at Ridgefield museum Alyssa Seidman Sep. 20, 2021 Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 4:23 p.m.
1 of6
Keeler Tavern Museum’s Chief Curator Catherine Prescott adjusts a wedding veil worn by Julia Post Bastedo in 1941. Bastedo was the first bride to ever have her reception in the museum’s garden house.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6
Never-before-seen items from the museum’s collections explain how American wedding traditions gained popularity in the 20th century. Pictured (clockwise from left): a fan that belonged to Julia Finch Gilbert; a set of fine china; and assorted wedding favors.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
Julia Post Bastedo’s wedding dress is one of five dresses that will be displayed during Keeler Tavern Museum’s lastest exhibit, “Tying the Knot.”
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6
Keeler Tavern Museum Executive Director Hildegard Grob, left, Chief Curator Catherine Prescott, Fountain Inn owner Laurice Haynes and Curator of Exhibits Karen McChesney pose with Julia Post Bastedo’s wedding dress. Bastedo was the first bride to ever have her reception in Keeler Tavern’s garden house.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of6
RIDGEFIELD — Here comes the history.
Starting Sept. 30 at Keeler Tavern Museum, visitors can learn how American wedding traditions evolved through the 20th century by browsing some never-before-seen items in a new exhibit, “Tying the Knot.”