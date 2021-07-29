New exhibit at Ridgefield's Keeler Tavern seeks community's stories

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center / Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — “What’s your family’s origin story?” That is the question visitors at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will get to answer this summer as part of a community-sourced exhibit appearing alongside the museum’s larger exhibit, “A Land of Opportunity? Community Building in 19th-Century Ridgefield.”

Running through Sept. 18, “A Land of Opportunity?” showcases photos of Ridgefield residents from the late 1800s taken by Joseph Hartmann. The pictures illustrate aspects of life for Ridgefield’s Italian immigrants as they found and made their place within the community. The exhibit demonstrates how Hartmann, a German immigrant, documented compelling aspects of local immigration stories through his photography, emphasizing the importance of diversity in a thriving community and the centrality of immigration to the American experience.