New charges: Driver did not cross into bikers' lane in crash

A lawyer for a pickup truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019 entered not guilty pleas Friday to multiple, amended charges that no longer accuse the driver of crossing into their lane.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, faces multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct in the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.