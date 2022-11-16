New cemetery chapel honors victims of synagogue attack

SHALER, Pa. (AP) — Until recently it was a garage with a dirt floor. But what had been an outbuilding for the cemetery of New Light Congregation has been transformed into a chapel with stained glass windows and other mementos honoring victims of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.
At a private ceremony last weekend, the congregation dedicated the chapel and honored the 11 people killed in the massacre, with a particular tribute to three of its own members who had served as “the religious heart” of New Light, congregation Co-President Stephen Cohen said.