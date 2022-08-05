New attacks against illegal miners after South Africa rapes MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 3:39 p.m.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Violence against illegal miners in South Africa spread Friday despite calls for restraint from the country's president, following the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, over the gang rapes of eight women last week.
Miners' camps were torched and roads around the townships of Munsieville and Bekkersdal outside the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, were barricaded with rocks and burning tires as residents protested against the presence of illegal miners. Many of the miners are migrants from other African countries, and the violence has raised concerns over xenophobia.
Written By
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME