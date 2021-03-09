New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccines this week

New York will lower COVID-19 vaccine eligibility from age 65 to 60 this week, and soon loosen restrictions on vaccination sites that local officials have criticized, under a plan Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
Cuomo said that anyone who qualifies for a vaccine will be able to be vaccinated starting Wednesday. In addition to people who qualify for vaccinations because of their age, vaccinations in New York are open to people with certain health conditions and to certain essential workers including teachers, health care providers and police officers.